The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are rumored NXT releases to be announced later today. Nothing is official as of now but that was the rumor on Thursday.

WWE released 10 Superstars on Thursday due to budget cuts: Mickie James, Bo Dallas, Kalisto, Samoa Joe, Mojo Rawley, Tucker, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Wesley Blake, Peyton Royce. They are under non-compete clauses until 7/14.

Sta tuned to PWMania for more on WWE cuts.