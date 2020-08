WWE has reportedly discussed the potential introduction of a RAW Underground Championship.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will begin using a RAW Underground Title, but @BeltFanDan reports that the idea of a championship belt for Shane McMahon’s new concept was pitched at one point. It was noted that suggestions for the RAW Underground Championship included a design that would look “beat up” like the WWE Hardcore Championship, with spray paint and simulated brick texturing.