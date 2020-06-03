Rumor On Chelsea Green Going To The Main Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was revealed by Wrestletalk that Chelsea Green has been discussed as a potential call-up to RAW or SmackDown. The report noted that she could be on the main roster some time in the coming weeks.

Green had been working with Robert Stone as the first and only acquisition to The Robert Stone Brand, but WWE ran an angle last week where Green fired Stone out of nowhere. Green’s potential main roster call-up could explain the angle with Stone. WWE did the angle where Green fired Stone right after she teamed with NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for a win over Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. It was noted that WWE had Green team with Flair and had them as a part of putting Green over ahead of a likely call-up in the near future to help bolster the main roster women’s division.

WWE recently brought Matt Riddle from NXT to SmackDown and it’s been revealed by multiple sources that Dominik Dijakovic is headed from NXT to the RAW roster. It looks like Green could be the next NXT Superstar to join them on the main roster.

