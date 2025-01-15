Rumor On Corey Graves Possibly Setting Up An In-Ring Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, long-time WWE commentator and former in-ring competitor Corey Graves was recently the main topic of conversation due to his post on Twitter (X) when he vented his frustration about being moved from the main roster commentary team to the WWE NXT commentary team due because he was not famous enough to maintain his position on RAW or SmackDown.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Graves was medically cleared to return to the ring three years ago. While this is merely a rumor and speculation until a report or confirmation is made, the situation surrounding Graves could very well be an angle leading to his highly anticipated in-ring return.