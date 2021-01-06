Rumor On Damian Priest Getting Called Up To WWE Main Roster

NXT Superstar Damian Priest may be headed to RAW or SmackDown soon.

Priest was being planned for a main roster call-up as recent as earlier this week, according to Fightul Select. There’s no word on if he’s planned for RAW or SmackDown, or when that call-up will happen.

Priest is set to face Karrion Kross on tonight’s New Year’s Evil edition of NXT on the USA Network.

The new report does not state that Priest was planned for the SmackDown call-up last week, which was reported on earlier today at this link, but the timing is interesting.