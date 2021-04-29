Rumor On The Location For WWE SummerSlam

A new rumor report from WrestleVotes notes that there is a “hot WWE SummerSlam location rumor” going around, one that would excite a lot of people.

WWE has not made a decision on the SummerSlam location because details are still being worked out, but it was noted that an announcement should come some time after June as many cities are starting to life their COVID-19 restrictions. No other details were provided but it was said that Boston is likely “doubtful” for the host city.

It was reported last week that WWE was considering Phoenix, Arizona or somewhere in Texas for the biggest show of the summer. It was also said that WWE is looking to hold the show outdoors in a stadium setting this year, with fans in the crowd. That would make SummerSlam the first show with fans since WrestleMania 37.

