Rumor On Triple H For Tonight’s RAW

Triple H may be returning to the ring on tonight’s RAW. As noted earlier, WWE announced that Triple H will be kicking off tonight’s RAW broadcast. WWE announced the segment after confirming that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test. McIntyre will no longer be wrestling Randy Orton in a non-title match tonight, but he is scheduled to address the WWE Universe.

In an update, the rumor going around at RAW says Triple H will be wrestling on tonight’s show, according to WrestlingInc.

There is no word yet on who he might be wrestling.

