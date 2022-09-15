Rumor on Vince McMahon Possibly Being Honored at WWE Hall of Fame and WrestleMania 39

There is a new rumor circulating that the former Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, could make an appearance at WrestleMania 39 next year.

The US Sun, which frequently publishes reports that should be taken as nothing more than rumors, claims that WWE officials have had discussions about possibly honoring Vince at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and then giving him a send-off at WrestleMania 39 the following night.

According to the rumor, WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is at the forefront of the current discussions.

The Sun reports a WWE insider told them, “Vince may not be completely done with the WWE. There are discussions about how to pay tribute to his achievements of turning the small town wrestling biz into a global business venture. Fans may not have always liked the way he handled storylines and treated some talent, but his efforts to take the sport to the world cannot be underestimated. His departure was pretty unceremonious in terms of the business behind the scenes, but the sport is about fans. And as controversial as it may seem, there are fans who feel he deserves a send off. Now at this moment in time the suggestion of any kind of ‘celebration’ seems impossible and would spark potential backlash. However, an acknowledgement of his contributions remains an active discussion among the creative team. Obviously Vince will not wrestle again, but having an invitation to WrestleMania could be a possibility. One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before WrestleMania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April. Stephanie has openly spoken about her father’s legacy since his departure and Triple H has huge respect for Vince.”

Late in the month of July, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct by the Board of Directors, Vince stepped down from his roles with WWE and retired. It was discovered that McMahon had paid “hush money” totaling more than $14 million to various women with whom he had relationships with. McMahon maintains his position as the voting control shareholder of the company.

Because of where the information came from, you should treat it as nothing more than a rumor for the time being. It is essential to emphasize that this information has not been provided by any reputable WWE sources.

