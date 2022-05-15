Rumor on Who Ric Flair Will Face in His Return to the Ring

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been preparing for a return to the ring as he plans to come out of retirement. He’s also shared workout videos of him training with AEW star Jay Lethal.

Flair is planning a six-man tag team match featuring FTR, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and a mystery partner, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He is planning to wrestle again, yes. I don’t know more details. He told me it was a secret but the rumor has it [that it’s] Ric Flair and FTR against The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and somebody. A match that he is training for [but] not right away. I guess it will get announced when it gets announced if it happens. Something like this could fall through, he could get hurt in training.” Meltzer said.

In recent years, Flair has had health problems, including having a pacemaker implanted in his heart.

