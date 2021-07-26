Rumor Regarding Tony Khan’s “Major” AEW Live Event Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, it’s believed that CM Punk will be debuting with AEW around the time of the All Out PPV in his hometown of Chicago.

On Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan is set to make an announcement regarding a “major” new live event. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who broke the story about Daniel Bryan signing with AEW, the company is looking into having a future event take place at Chicago’s United Center. In 2019, an episode of Dynamite took place in Chicago right before Thanksgiving. Haynes noted that Khan and EVP’s reportedly traveled to the city over the weekend. Haynes also stated the following…

“Everyone is being very tight lipped about what exactly they were doing in the Windy City, but sources told me that the trip was potentially for them to film some promo stuff at the United Center. “

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about how there are “moves” being made which would indicate that CM Punk is joining the company…

“I think that everybody kinda knows that unless something falls apart, they’re both [CM Punk and Bryan] coming in. If these were not close, if not already done – and there are signs that both are done but I cannot confirm because no one in that company will confirm it – but there are moves that I know of being made that would only be made if CM Punk was coming in.”