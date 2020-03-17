Rumor Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36 Plans Changing Again

Fight Oracle, which has been accurate with news in the past including Edge’s return and CM Punk working with Fox, noted the following regarding another possible change to the Wrestlemania 36 venue:

*Meant WWE announced the PC as the new WrestleMania venue w/intent to satisfy that requirement of the insurance policy. — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) March 17, 2020

>Of course everything is fluid. Everything at this point is a rumor until Kennedy McMahon makes the call.

>it just doesn’t make sense to run WM from the PC. Just part of the insurance claim process — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) March 17, 2020