Rumored Full Card For WWE Payback PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE RAW, here are the confirmed matches for WWE Payback which airs this Sunday on the WWE Network:
Universal Title (No Holds Barred)
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
Women’s Tag Team Titles
Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
United States Title
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee
The following matches matches are rumored due to recent storyline progression:
IC Title
Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles (title rematch from last week)
Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin (been building for weeks)
Big E vs. Sheamus (rematch from last week that ended with a rollup)
Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black (angle done on RAW but not officially announced)
