Rumored Full Card For WWE Payback PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE RAW, here are the confirmed matches for WWE Payback which airs this Sunday on the WWE Network:

Universal Title (No Holds Barred)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Women’s Tag Team Titles

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

United States Title

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

The following matches matches are rumored due to recent storyline progression:

IC Title

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles (title rematch from last week)

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin (been building for weeks)

Big E vs. Sheamus (rematch from last week that ended with a rollup)

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black (angle done on RAW but not officially announced)

