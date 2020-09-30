Rumored Hell In A Cell Main Event, Post-Clash Of The Champions RAW Viewership

– WrestleVotes revealed that the planned main event for the WWE Hell in a Cell show is SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks.

Here’s their tweet: “Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event.”

Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2020

WWE presents the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event on October 25 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

– This week’s post-Clash of Champions edition of WWE RAW drew 1.822 million viewers which was up from last week’s 1.668 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

1.956 (.58 18-49 demo)

1.842 (.54 18-49 demo)

1.687 (.52 18-49 demo)