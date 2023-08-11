Rumored Plans For Kenny Omega At AEW All In And All Out

The line-up for the AEW All All In 2023 pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 27, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, is coming together, with several matches already booked for this historic event.

AEW World Champion MJF will face Adam Cole, and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will face The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

However, Kenny Omega’s involvement at the event, as well as All Out a week later from Chicago, has yet to be confirmed.

Dave Meltzer noted in the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW appears to be building towards Omega wrestling Konosuke Takeshita at All Out.

According to reports, AEW is considering a tag team bout for the former World Heavyweight champion.

Meltzer stated, “The Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita match may end up on All Out in Chicago, and a rumored match at All In was Omega & Adam Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson & Takeshita.”