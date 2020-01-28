Rumored Top Matches For WWE WrestleMania 36 Revealed

An internal listing has revealed the top matches that WWE is planning for Wrestlemania 36, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. In addition to Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar and Edge vs. Randy Orton which were established on RAW, the following matches are rumored for the big event:
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the RAW women’s title
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT women’s title
The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title
Stay tuned for further updates regarding the possible matches for Wrestlemania 36.