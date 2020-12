It was recently rumored that Ben Carter, who appeared on AEW Dark, had signed with WWE. Today, Carter confirmed the news that he will be joining WWE’s NXT UK brand and shared a video about his signing:

I came to the states 4 and a half years ago as a kid with a dream.

I had no idea how I was gonna do it… but I knew exactly what I wanted.

That dream, it just came true.

I’m a WWE Superstar. @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/p84kuGa2a1

— Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) December 17, 2020