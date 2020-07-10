Rumored WWE SummerSlam Matches, Update On Renee Young and Jon Moxley

– There are two mid-card matches that have been rumored for the WWE Summerslam PPV.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has speculated that WWE could be having Matt Riddle face King Corbin first to setup a Summerslam match between Riddle and AJ Styles for the Intercontinental title.

In addition to that, WWE had started build-up for a match at Extreme Rules between the Street Profits against Andrade and Angel Garza for the RAW tag team titles. Plans for the match have possibly been delayed with Angelo Dawkins recently becoming a father and the match is now being rumored to take place at Summerslam instead.

– In regards to Renee Young’s Covid-19 battle, Dave Meltzer is reporting that “as of early in the week, Renee Young was fully recovered and ‘felt great,’ so she should be returning to work fairly soon.” Young and husband Jon Moxley are expected to be tested again soon and if both test negative, Moxley should be good to go for his AEW World Title match against Brian Cage next week.