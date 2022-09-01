Rumors and Backstage News on Malakai Black’s AEW Status

AEW star Malakai Black has been the subject of numerous rumors.

There have been rumors that Black has asked for his release from AEW, but the company has turned down the request. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a representative for AEW has shot down the rumors, stating that they are completely false.

However, within the AEW roster there is a rumor that Black has been unhappy, but the reason for his unhappiness has not been confirmed. AEW sources who have stated that Black was unhappy have also said that they believe the situation has been resolved to some degree.

Regarding the rumors that Black asked for his release, which AEW has denied, it is interesting to note that sources outside of AEW have also indicated that he asked for his release, but that has not been confirmed.

Black is currently under a five-year AEW contract with four years remaining. Black revealed at the beginning of August that he had been dealing with a significant back injury, which at one point led him to believe that he would need to retire.

AEW announced the All Out go-home edition of Dynamite on Wednesday that Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews will compete against Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin at the pay-per-view event on Sunday.

Black was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, along with other budget cuts, and right in the middle of a push that followed his return from a six-month hiatus. Black made his debut with AEW on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on July 7, 2021, and immediately began a feud with Cody Rhodes. On the Homecoming episode of Dynamite that aired on August 4, 2021, Black made his ring debut and won his match against Rhodes. Black formed The House of Black with King on January 12 of this year, and then Matthews joined them on the February 23 Dynamite. On February 23, Matthews became a member of the group. Late in May, Julia Hart joined them at Double Or Nothing. Since leaving WWE, Black has competed on the independent circuit and is currently the PWG World Tag Team Champion alongside King.

Since joining AEW, Black has competed in a total of 23 matches, 19 of which have resulted in victories; however, only 10 of those matches have been singles bouts. His only defeat in singles action came at the hands of Rhodes. Black’s last singles match was a win over Penta Oscuro on the June 22 Dynamite, and before that, his last singles bout was a win over Brian Pillman Jr. on the January 5 Dynamite.