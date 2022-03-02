Rumors Of A Potential ROH Sale/Partnership, More On ROH’s Future

There continue to be rumors on a possible sale of ROH.

As we’ve noted, ROH has been on a hiatus since December’s Final Battle pay-per-view, and Supercard of Honor will be their first show back on Friday, April 1. The company announced in the lead-up to Final Battle that they were taking some time off during the first quarter of this year to “work internally to reimagine” the company and return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience.” You can click here for the updated Supercard of Honor line-up, along with news on the next set of ROH TV tapings in April, and more news from the company.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that sources from multiple wrestling companies say there have been overtures regarding a possible sale of ROH or a possible partnership between ROH and another promotion.

Beyond those recent rumors, there had been talk, before the hiatus and over the past two years, that inquiries were made to see what it would take to acquire ROH. A rumor within the world of pro wrestling claimed that the price point was “significant” in 2020. Regarding a potential sale, ROH sources noted that there were “way more bidders than expected” and that multiple wrestling companies, and a few media companies, have been involved in talks at some point.

These numbers have not been confirmed by ROH, but there has been talk of three price points that were rumored over the last two years. One higher-up source in another company heard directly from a person who claimed to be in talks to buy ROH in early 2020, that $40 million was a discussed price point, with a person close to ROH claiming they heard the price was half that. A source within ROH indicated that an independently wealthy fan that is not in the wrestling business made an effort to purchase the company more recently, and that they were quoted $30 million for 50% ownership.

Furthermore, a possible sale of ROH is said to be still on the table, according to word that has made its way around several wrestlers who had been in ROH or who had been connected to the company.

We noted earlier how ROH has announced SW3RVE The Realest vs. Alex Zayne for Supercard of Honor, and they also announced that Ninja Mack and Joe Hendry will be competing in singles matches against opponents to be announced. Word is that ROH began reaching out to new faces to book on Supercard of Honor and the April TV tapings in Philadelphia as far back as January. It’s believed that many of the ROH talents will be working on a freelance basis moving forward. There are several wrestlers from other companies booked for Supercard of Honor, who had to get approval before being booked by ROH.

ROH recently confirmed that they will resume touring and TV tapings after Supercard of Honor. While the April 10 TV taping in Philadelphia is the only date announced as of this writing, the company reportedly has tentative dates for live events and TV tapings set well past April, all the way up until the end of the year.