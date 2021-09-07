Rumors On Kevin Owens Possibly Leaving WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and fueled rumors & speculation on his future with a change to his bio, and a deleted tweet. The speculation began when Owens tweeted the coordinates to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. He then changed the location in his Twitter bio to “Almost there,” which is seen as a reference to the Mount Rushmore coordinates, which have since been deleted from his Twitter feed.

Mount Rushmore is the name of a stable Owens was in with Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in 2013-2014. Owens ended up leaving the stable when he signed with WWE in 2014. He left the group with a triple superkick from Cole and The Bucks.

For what it’s worth, Owens stated during a spring 2018 interview with TVA Sports in Canada that he had re-signed with WWE for 5 years. If Owens was being honest, that means he would be under contract with the company until 2023. As we’ve seen in the world of pro wrestling, things happen with contracts.

Here are the screenshots-