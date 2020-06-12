Rumors On The Future Of Evolve

There are a lot of rumors going around in regards to the future of EVOLVE and WWE.

The two promotions have had a working relationship since 2015. There have been report of EVOLVE selling everything to WWE, including the tape library, and being done for good, but neither WWE or EVOLVE would confirm the reports to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter when asked.

EVOLVE has had major financial issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped.

The canceling of WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa was described by The Observer as catastrophic to the promotion.