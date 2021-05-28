Rumors On The WWE SummerSlam Main Event

WWE is planning a big main event for SummerSlam, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as they want a big main event and guest host to make the show ‘stadium-worthy’.

The rumor at this time is Roman Reigns defending the Universal title against John Cena. There were talks with Cena to appear on the July 16th episode of Smackdown, but those talks were not finalized yet. People in the company have discussed Reigns vs. Cena although it is not confirmed yet. The two previously fought at No Mercy 2017, where Cena lost in a match designed to be a passing of the torch.

There are always other possible opponents for Reigns, such as The Rock (if that isn’t saved for Wrestlemania), Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg or The Undertaker. The report described the last two as a ‘real stretch.’