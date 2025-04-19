Rusev And Lana Spotted In Las Vegas Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

As WrestleMania 41 weekend ramps up, speculation around returning WWE talent continues to intensify — and Rusev (aka Miro) is at the center of it.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Rusev had signed a new contract with WWE following his release from AEW. Now, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Rusev’s wife, CJ Perry (formerly Lana), has also signed a WWE Legends contract.

Johnson added that both Rusev and Lana were spotted in Las Vegas today, citing multiple eyewitness accounts from PWInsider.com readers. While the couple is scheduled to appear at Knokx Pro’s Polynesian Bash event, Rusev’s return to WWE programming appears imminent.

“Rusev recently signed a new WWE deal and is expected to start anytime,” Johnson reported.

With WrestleMania 41 just days away, Rusev being in town has ignited rumors of a surprise return — possibly even as Randy Orton’s mystery opponent, given Kevin Owens’ recent withdrawal from the card due to neck surgery.

Fans should keep a close eye on SmackDown and both nights of WrestleMania, as the “Bulgarian Brute” might be smashing his way back onto WWE television very soon.