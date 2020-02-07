Rusev And WWE In A Contract Dispute

Rusev is currently off WWE RAW TV due to a contract dispute, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Rusev last worked RAW on January 20 as he and Liv Morgan lost to Lana and Bobby Lashley in mixed tag team action. He has feuded with Lana and Lashley for several months, sometimes getting the main event slot of the show.

There had been speculation on a big blow-off to the Rusev vs. Lashley feud, past the wedding and the mixed tag team match, but it looks like Rusev will never get his true revenge now that he’s been taken off TV again. It was noted that this could change if the contract situation works out.