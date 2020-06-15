Rusev Asked About Possibly Going To Impact

Rusev recently commented on rumors and speculation on his post-WWE future during a recent Twitch stream. There’s been a lot of speculation on Rusev and other former WWE Superstars possibly appearing at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18 after Impact recently released a promo with flashes of some of the WWE talents who were released back in mid-April due to COVID-19 – EC3, Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Drake Maverick and a Bulgarian flag, possibly for Rusev.

Rusev was asked if he feels any kind of way about Impact using the Bulgarian flag in the promo video.

“As I said, any Bulgarian can go and debut,” he said. “They may have another kid from Bulgaria. I keep saying that. Could be anybody. Look, I don’t know why you think it’s me. I understand why you think it’s me, but I can’t confirm or deny. Or I don’t wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I’ll come in.”