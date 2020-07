Former WWE star Miro (Rusev) noted the following on Twitch regarding his status in wrestling:

I’m done. I’m done, man. I’m just enjoying my Twitch. I’m a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator.”

“I’m not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?”

Regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, Miro stated the following:

“I texted Vince, I haven’t talked to him. I texted him, it was a nice conversation.”