Rusev Describes His Experience Taking A Covid-19 Test (Video)

Former WWE Superstar Rusev spoke about his experiences taking the COVID-19 test, and ultimately testing positive for the virus. This was the second test Rusev took for the coronavirus. According to Rusev, unlike the first test which took roughly thirty minutes between taking the test and going home, this test took over an hour after being stuck being a car length of around two miles in diameter.

Rusev did note that he used a different website than the previous test, but asked how he was lined up with people who didn’t have appointments when he had one.