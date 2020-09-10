Rusev Makes His AEW Debut On Dynamite (Video)

Former WWE star Miro (Rusev) debuted on this week’s AEW Dynamite and was revealed as the best man for Kip Sabian’s wedding. Miro said he spent ten years in the same house with the same glass ceiling with an imaginary brass ring. Miro said to take the brass ring and shove it. Miro said elite recognizes elite and he is all elite.

Business has picked up in #AEWDynamite with the debut of Miro FKA Rusev! pic.twitter.com/l5aMLUb65M #AEW — NoDQ.com: #WWE #WWEClash 2020 news (@nodqdotcom) September 10, 2020