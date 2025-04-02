Rusev Re-Signs With WWE

It is about to be “Rusev Day” in WWE once again.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Rusev has re-signed with WWE, and is actually at WWE Headquarters today, April 2, meeting with company officials to plan out his return.

Rusev most recently worked as “The Redeemer” Miro in AEW, but was released along with Malakai Black, who is nearing his own WWE return as Aleister Black, as well as Ricky Starks, who recently debuted in WWE and actually captured his first title on Tuesday by becoming the new NXT North American Champion.

CJ “Lana” Perry was reportedly not with Rusev for his WWE HQ meeting today.