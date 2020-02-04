Rusev Reacts To Claims, What Rousey Rousey Learned From WWE

– Rusev reacted to claims that he is injured and he purposely got himself suspended in order to get fired by WWE:

Who said i was injured https://t.co/X4ULmoUjrD — Miro (@RusevBUL) February 4, 2020

You are a great role model https://t.co/aMBQ5nNFsG — Miro (@RusevBUL) February 4, 2020

– In a recent YouTube video with Steve-O of Jackass fame, Ronda Rousey talked about what she learned during her WWE run:

“What I learned in the WWE is you have to put over, if you’re going to drop the title, you gotta put the next person over on the way out, because you have to keep that momentum going and make that title mean something, and if I just retired undefeated and left all those girls there, they would have had no credibility because I didn’t give them any. The way everything ended up was the best it could have been for the division because they got to take my credibility and run with it instead of letting me run away with it. That might have been what I wanted selfishly but what I wanted most is for the division and the sport to succeed and so what happened was what needed to happen, and it took me taking my identity away from just being a fighter to realize that.”