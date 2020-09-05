Rusev Reacts To WWE Not Tagging Him In A Roman Reigns Match Video, Matt Hardy Reacts

On Friday, former WWE Superstar Rusev (Miro) wasn’t happy with WWE posting a Clash of Champions 2016 match he was involved in with Roman Reigns for the US title. WWE decided to tag Roman Reigns in their tweet but they didn’t tag Rusev as he’s no longer under contract with the company.

Current AEW and former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy then chimed in, saying WWE’s social media handlers are not allowed to mention former talent. He said:

“WWE social media folks aren’t allowed to mention talent like @ToBeMiro, because they now only exist in the entire professional wrestling universe, as opposed to solely @WWE. It’s just their policy. I love how @AEWrestling acknowledges all of pro wrestling, competition or not.”

When a Twitter user said Hardy sounded bitter and was simply hating on WWE, Matt said:

“Dear @JasmineEStokes, You’ve been supportive of me over the years. I appreciate that. BUT..how do you get I’m bitter or hate @WWE out of this? It’s what you’ve made it in your mind & it’s not true. I am grateful to WWE & am merely stating truth & facts here. How is that wrong?”

