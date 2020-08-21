Rusev Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His “Rusev Day” Gimmick, More

During one of his livestream videos, former WWE Superster Rusev (Miro) commented on his “Rusev Day” catchphrase and gimmick getting over with the fans. He said Vince McMahon told him that anyone buying his Rusev Day merchandise were nothing more than fans who were mocking him and “f***ing with” him. You can check out some highlights from the stream below:

Vince McMahon’s reaction to his Rusev Day merchandise becoming a hot seller: “It was a number one sold out merchandise. I think it was October, November, whatever it was. Beat all the wrestler people. Everybody else. All that you think, everbody that you think they’re the best of all time. I beat them all. You know. You know, no big deal. That’s not thanks to me, though. That’s thanks to y’all because y’all bought the shirts, not me. That’s when I went to Vince, and I told him, ‘Hey Vince, we have something here.’ He’s like, ‘No, they’re f***ing with you.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ [Vince,] ‘Yeah, they don’t mean Rusev Day.’”

How he responded to Vince McMahon’s comment: “I’m like, ‘Sir, our merchandise is sold out everywhere, online, in-stores.’ He’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well, the shirt is sold out. We’re the number one selling merch.’ You know what he said? I’m not even lying. He says, ‘Hmmm. Well, maybe they didn’t make enough.’ [Rusev acts taken aback] OK. *laughs* That was … Yeah, man. Yeah, man. It’s all good though. It’s part of the journey. It’s part of the journey. Yeah. It’s OK, though. We’re going to make enough merch this time.”

