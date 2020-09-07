Rusev Says Dave Meltzer Is ‘Gonna Burn In Hell’

As previously noted, Dave Meltzer noted the following on F4WOnline.com’s message board regarding WWE’s edict on talents no longer being allowed to use 3rd party platforms:

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was CJ Perry [Lana]’s Bang Energy drink commercials.”

Lana’s husband Miro (Rusev) was asked about the report during his Twitch stream and said the following:

“Oh the f***er. The motherf***er. What’s his friggin’ face… Meltzer. Once again, putting out bullshit out there and I’m f***ing tired of this f***ing guy. Like honestly man, like get the F out of here. Like who the F are you to speak things like that? Cause first of all those are not true, those are all bullshit lies. This man, one day he’s gonna burn in hell. Like it’s 100%. Meltzer, go ahead, collect everybody’s money. Collect their 10 dollars, 20 dollars. Whatever the hell you want. But let me tell you, once you die, most likely you are gonna go to hell because of all your lies.”