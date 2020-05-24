Rusev Speaks About Against Cyber Bullying

Former WWE star Rusev published a video and talked about the death of Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura. Rusev brought up the concept of cyber bullying and how him and Lana get a lot of hate messages from people that become caught up with the characters and forget that wrestling isn’t real. Rusev said the following about bullying:

“Social media is great, don’t get me wrong. Nobody likes to be bullied, it doesn’t matter how famous or how un-famous you are. This shit has got to stop. It’s not a game. This is a life and death situation, obviously. If you see someone cyber-bullying, you have to stand up to it. You cannot do that same. There’s absolutely no excuse for that.”