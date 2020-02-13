Rusev Still In A WWE Contract Dispute

As noted, Rusev is being advertised to return to the ring at WWE Super ShowDown. Rusev, AJ Styles (who will be returning from a separated shoulder), Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, and WWE United States Champion Andrade (who will be returning from a WWE Wellness Policy 30-day suspension) were all announced as competitors in a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy, which is named after a region of valleys and mountains in the Kingdom, which includes the city of Riyadh, the capital where Super ShowDown is being held.

While Rusev is booked for the event, his contract dispute with WWE officials is still ongoing, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that despite the booking, this is not a sign that Rusev’s issues with WWE have been settled.

The Observer also reported that The Bulgarian Brute still has “plenty of time” left on his current WWE contract, but there’s no word yet on exactly when it will expire. Rusev’s wife Lana signed a new five-year contract back in November.

It was originally reported back on February 7 that WWE had pulled Rusev from RAW TV due to a contract dispute, indicating more issues between the two sides. There’s still no word on what led to the dispute. Rusev last worked RAW on January 20 as he and Liv Morgan lost to Lana and Bobby Lashley in mixed tag team action. While Lana signed her five-year deal in November, it was reported last summer that Rusev’s deal was also expected to expire. There had been rumors of Rusev planning to leave WWE, and being unhappy with his spot in the company. We noted back in mid-January how he changed his Twitter bio to indicate that he would be leaving as a free agent soon, but that reference was later removed.