Rusev Tests Positive For Covid-19

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, took to his Twitch channel earlier today and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said,

“I am absolutely positive for COVID-19. I am absolutely, 100 percent, super mega incredibly positive. Yes. I got a phone call from the doctor. I got a random call from a number, and I answered and she’s like, ‘Is this,’ and then she tried to pronounce my name about six times. None of them were successful, but finally I agreed that this is definitely me that she’s trying to say and she say, ‘Hey, you’re in the contact.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ I had my test result that said that I’m not and she goes, ‘Wait, what?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I got the test result here and it says I don’t have it, I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ And then I tried to convince her, you know how we tried to discuss the whole detected and not detected. The not detected is 0-1, I guess that means nothing. I guess just underneath the result it says detected, so I guess they won. I feel great. I kinda knew that with the whole smell and taste situation and now this just confirms it.”

For what it’s worth, Rusev is married to WWE Superstar Lana. As many of you know, Lana recently revealed that her mother and father have also tested positive for COVID-19.