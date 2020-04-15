Rusev and WWE Writer Departures Confirmed

Add WWE writer Andrea Listenberger and Rusev to the list of producers and talents being released today.

Listenberger tweeted, “Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That’s what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever”

Rusev indicated on Twitter that he has been released, and WWE confirmed his departure about thirty minute later.

Rusev wrote today, “Thank you All, Rusev out!”

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made today by the company, along with the full tweets from Listenberger and Rusev:

WRESTLERS:

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger