Rusev’s Twitch Streaming Account Banned

Former WWE Superstar Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev) has been banned from Twitch already. Rusev recently launched his Twitch account for streaming and interacting with fans, but now the page gives the following message: “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

It’s speculated that Rusev’s account was suspended after he and Lana were filming near a pool, with Lana wearing a bikini. This may have violated the strict Twitch community guidelines for “Nudity and Attire,” which includes swimwear.

Rusev commented on the ban and indicated that he was banned for the filming with his wife.

“I was too sexy for Twitch. I learned my lesson. See y’all tomorrow,” he wrote, indicating that this is a temporary ban.

It looks like Rusev will be returning to the platform today.