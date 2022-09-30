RUSH Calls John Silver “Chatty Little Boy,” Comments On His Busy Week Heading Into AEW Rampage

RUSH has had a busy week.

As noted, the AEW veteran and Andrade Family Office member finally signed his official AEW contract this week, which is his birthday week.

Ahead of the advertised RUSH vs. John Silver singles match on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, the pro wrestling veteran took to social media to comment on the noteworthy week he has been experiencing leading into the AEW on TNT show this evening.

“What better way to celebrate my official entry into aew and my birthday than by beating you up in the ring and beating the chatty little boy,” RUSH wrote via Twitter on Friday evening. “Just remember if you mess with the bull you get the horns! TE VOY A DESMADRAR PERRO. #nopasanada @AEW #aew #aewrampage.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of RUSH via the post embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight at PWMania.com for live AEW Rampage results coverage from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.