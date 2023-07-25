Rush Signs New Contract With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rush’s AEW contract was set to expire in 2022, as he signed a one-year contract. Rush’s most recent AEW match took place on May 24, 2023, at the Rampage taping.

While WWE was reportedly interested in him, Rush announced on Twitter that he had signed a new contract with AEW.

“I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world.”

Rush also posted a video of himself signing his contract and embracing AEW President Tony Khan.