RUSH Teases AEW Return With Dralistico: “See You Soon”

AEW star RUSH took to his official Twitter (X) account and teased that he and Dralistico will be back on TV soon. RUSH shared a couple of photos of himself and Dralistico, with the caption, “HERMANOS MUÑOZ 🥇 SEE YOU SOON #AEW #LFI”
There is no word yet on when the two could return to TV, but updates will be provided once it becomes available. RUSH and Dralistico, real-life brothers, have been off of TV since the end of October due to family matters.
— RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) January 6, 2025