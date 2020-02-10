Triple H Comments On The Rock’s Daughter – WWE, Ruthless Aggression Teaser, WWE Stock

– WWE stock was down 1.13% today, closing at $42.05 per share. Today’s high was $42.85 and the low was $40.88.

– As noted earlier, WWE announced that The Rock’s 18 year old daughter Simone Johnson has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin training. Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and congratulated Simone on signing with the company.

He wrote, “Carrying on the legacy and beginning her own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned her place at the @WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone!”

Carrying on the legacy and beginning her own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned her place at the @WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone! https://t.co/DfJCV3p4zG — Triple H (@TripleH) February 10, 2020

– As noted, the first episode of WWE’s new docuseries on the Ruthless Aggression era will premiere this Sunday morning on the WWE Network. Below is another new promo for the series: