RVD Addresses The Backstage Atmosphere In AEW

Rob Van Dam makes his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut this Wednesday night.

Ahead of his FTW Championship showdown against Jack Perry at the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, “The Whole F’N Show” spoke on his “1 of a Kind” podcast about the backstage atmosphere in All Elite Wrestling.

“Nothing bad, you know. I’m just trying to think of what I could say about it that would make it different. It’s not the big stressful production of WWE, it’s definitely not a small little indie show either,” Van Dam said. “It’s somewhere in between, but closer to WWE.”

Van Dam continued, “But when I’ve done TV for international shows that my fans wouldn’t know about, like in the UK or Australia, maybe I would [compare it to that] as far as like the free air, people are walking around genuinely happy to be there. I don’t know how to describe it as being… I can’t think of anything that was like, outstanding.”

