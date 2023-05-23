RVD Looks Back On Training Alongside Sabu Under The Original Sheik

Rob Van Dam is truly one of a kind.

The former WWE Champion recently launched his “1 of a Kind” podcast on the Premier Streaming Network and during the inaugural installment of his new official show, RVD reflected on his early days in the pro wrestling business.

“The Whole F’N Show” reflected on working under the tutelage of pro wrestling icon, The Sheik.

“It wasn’t like a school. It was really personal,” Van Dam began. “Like three of us, maybe four once in a while, five of us worked out and we were like family. We ate with the Sheik. we ate dinner afterwards and stuff and we were taught so stiff just to squeeze each other and pull each other down and try to pin each other. And it was all about that. Just gruff, like wrestling and protecting the business, you know? And so if he got scuffed up. Got a little bloody. That was awesome. That was good for the business. That’s how we got trained. Other people quite different.”

Also during his early days, “Mr. Monday Night” worked hand-in-hand with another ECW Original and pro wrestling legend, Sabu. Van Dam spoke during his “1 of a Kind” podcast about training alongside Sabu and how The Sheik became a mentor to the two of them.

“And we’re both unique in different ways, but we have a lot in common, you know, as far as like The Sheik taught us to believe in what we’re doing every moment,” RVD said. “And it’s something that’s missing now because these guys now don’t have The Sheik or even our mentality processed and taught into them. They just kind of watched us and took what they liked and then they’re missing some stuff, you know, but that’s the way it is. And I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I’m glad that I went in and fortunate that I had The Sheik as my mentor.”

Check out more from the “1 of a Kind” podcast featuring Rob Van Dam by visiting YouTube.com. H/T to Dominic Deangelo for transcribing the above quotes.