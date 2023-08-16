RVD Offers High Praise For Jack Perry After Their AEW Dynamite Match

Rob Van Dam was impressed by Jack Perry.

“The Whole F’N Show” shared his thoughts on the performance of the FTW Champion after their one-on-one showdown in RVD’s in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling on the August 9, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.

“I thought he was really good,” Van Dam said of the match on his “1 Of A Kind” podcast. “I saw him when he was training. When I lived in LA, Katie [Katie Forbes] would train at Santino Brothers and sometimes I would go there with her, mostly just stretch, and Jungle Boy was there, training and stuff.”

Van Dam continued, “Obviously, he’s come a long way since then. He’s comfortable out there, smooth, timing. Boom. He cheated, bro, [laughs] what do you want me to say? Also, I met him when he was a little kid when I met his dad. Luke was wrestling fan, so when we were at the Staples Center, it was probably 2001, I remember meeting Luke Perry and his little kid.”

