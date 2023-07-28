RVD Recalls Randy Savage Offering To Help His Wrestling Career

Rob Van Dam had a long active career in the pro wrestling business.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “One Of A Kind with Rob Van Dam,” the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on the first time he met fellow legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

“After the show downtown in Savannah and on River Street, little cobblestone road right there on the river,” RVD began. “Um, it’s a cool place to walk around, drink, twist your ankle. And there was a bar down there that the boys were at. And I remember talking to Macho Man then and that’s weird because this would be the only conversation I ever had with them. And I totally forgot about it until just now, but Brian Knobbs was talking to me and then introduced me to Macho Man and everyone was being cool. Like they heard of me, I guess they watched me in ECW.”

“The Whole F’N Show” even says Savage offered to help get him into World Championship Wrestling.

“I remember Macho Man sitting at the bar, you know and just talking to me, telling me he heard a lot of good stuff about me,” he said. “He was like telling me you know, ‘You can have really good future. I’ll put in a good word for you in WCW if you want to go that route,’ or whatever. And I just remember like man, that was just so over the top cool, and he didn’t have to do that.”

