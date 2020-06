Impact Wrestling star and former WWE superstar Rob Van Dam revealed two of his favorite WWE Superstars he wrestled during his last stint with the company from 2013-2014.

A fan asked RVD the question on Twitter and you can see his response below:

Cesaro & Sandow pop up in my head https://t.co/ITvJ7zahQy — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) June 2, 2020

