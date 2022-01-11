RVD Speaks Out On His Impact Wrestling Contract, Comments On His ECW Run

Rob Van Dam (RVD) appeared on Cafe De Rene, Rene Dupree’s podcast, this week to discuss his wrestling career. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his runs in ECW and Impact Wrestling.

ECW:

“I always say ECW was the most fun for me, but part of that fun was being hungry and knowing my efforts are building my name and the company’s name.”

Impact Wrestling:

“Impact was probably the easiest contract I had, especially after WWE because I had a comparable contract and it was just to do TV once every two weeks. That was sweet even though people would ask me all the time, ‘Did you retire?’, and I would say, ‘No, I’m on Impact every week.’”