RVD vs. Jack Perry Set For FTW Title Next Week On AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday’s special milestone 200th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam made his surprise All Elite Wrestling debut.

Van Dam was brought out by Jerry Lynn during his face-to-face segment with Jack Perry. Later in the show, RVD spoke with Renee Paquette and challenged Perry to a showdown next week on Dynamite for the FTW Championship.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.