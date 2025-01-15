RWA Celebrates 16th Anniversary This Saturday

The Renegade Wrestling Alliance, a blue collar league based out of West Newton, Pennsylvania, will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a stacked card hosted at the West Newton gym, dubbed “The House of Renegades” this Saturday night.

Founded on the passion for professional wrestling of Derek Widziszewski, known as “Dr. Feelbad” when he walks through the curtain to address the typical rowdy wrestling action at events, RWA opened its door in 2009 merely based on hopes and dreams. As is the case with any business venture, there are always risks and obstacles, which can be exponentially more difficult within the very unique genre of sports entertainment.

Juggling talent, marketing, the economy, the climate of the industry itself, the numerous requirements from the athletic commission, and just about anything else that can be a factor in the live event business can all be road blocks for a successful pro wrestling organization. Keep in mind, this is independent wrestling, there aren’t major corporate sponsors writing a hefty check to get their logo shameless plastered all over the screen. As we know from many different examples on the indy circuit, an organization can only thrive when it directly serves its audience, prompting fans to travel to the venue to pay their hard-earned dollars for a unique live entertainment experience.

The milestone of the 16th anniversary is a testament to not only the RWA’s ability to serve its audience, but also its ability to grow its reach as a force in the industry over the course of that time. Recessions, pandemics, and changing trends in the sport didn’t deter the promotion from continuing to produce its own brand to add to the potpourri of Pittsburgh wrestling.

“I used to go to RWA shows as a fan in the early years when the crowds were not that great. All these years later. I’m happy to see that RWA still exists, and that it’s a packed house every month. In the last year that I’ve had the opportunity to work with Doc and Tony on commentary, I feel the promotion has grown even more and I’m happy to be a part of the broadcast team,” said color analyst Jason Gray.

“RWA was the first promotion I worked for, I will always call home. Because of this company, I am now working different promotions and have over 15 years of experience. I am forever grateful to call this my home. When RWA started, many people picked us to fail, to not last with the others. Now, I can say we are one of the top promotions in the Pittsburgh indies. RWA will continue and is going to have a strong year in 2025, added Mike “Doc” Daugherty, lead play-by-play announcer and one of the premiere voices in Pittsburgh.



One of the many reasons for that growth is the atmosphere from the dedicated fan base of West Newton. The passionate audience that jams itself into the gym with refreshments and popcorn from the concession stand bring their energy for the product every event, consistent of one of, if not, the most dedicated audiences in Pittsburgh wrestling. RWA is their wrestling and the support is reflected in the accomplished tenure of the organization.

Promoter Derek Widziszewski has often cited his personal connection with the fans as a reasoning for the genuine atmosphere at RWA events. He doesn’t see attendees as simply dollars and cents, but rather customers that he strives to give their money’s worth each month RWA sets up shop in the West Newton gymnasium. Many pro wrestling pundits consider the RWA fan base as much a part of the experience as the in-ring action. When the fans call for ticket reservations, they can talk to Derek directly, and it’s not uncommon to see Widziszewski at the doorway more than an hour after the final bell of the evening, as he takes the time to personally thank each fan for their attendance.

The action from the stellar crew of performers provides the fuel for the promotion in front of the curtain, but behind the scenes, there’s an equally dedicated team that puts all the pieces of the puzzle in place before the doors open for the night of action. From security and ring crew to management and production members, there’s a concerted effort to organize before the bell rings and indywrestling.us cameras go live for the broadcast.

“Derek and his entire support group, along with the great roster of phenomenal talent that RWA had when I first came into the organization and are currently there now have welcomed me with open arms. This is something that not only rejuvenated me in wrestling, but has been very humbling as well, finding out that working together towards a common goal can be completely fulfilling,” said Quinn Magnum, a former in-ring grappler that has 30 years of experience in the industry that he brought to the promotion when he joined the management team at the start of last year.

The management team has kept itself quite busy in preparation for the anniversary celebration, as the line-up looks to be pivotal toward the course of 2025 for the promotion. Three-year pro Gianni Micheal Emricko, who many pundits have predicted a bright future for in the sport, will defend his No Limits championship against a bonafide Pittsburgh legend, Dennis Gregory, a competitor that has won championships in the region for more than three decades. Speaking of championships, a wild five-way Steel Gauntlet will be held to determine the new RWA PA Regional champion when Super Hentai, Glenn Spectre, Shadow man Elijah, “The Rev” Ron Hunt, and AJ Alexander square off in a highly-anticipated bout.



Among the full card of action scheduled will be the main event, a clash of super heavyweights, as Crash Jaxon defends his title against the monstrous Beastman. The contest will be a rematch from last month, which saw Beastman get disqualified when he attempted to injure Jaxon, ignoring calls from the referee. Prior to the mayhem that ended the match early, the agile big men put on tremendous displays of speed and athleticism not often seen from competitors of their size. Crash, a youngster that was embraced by the RWA crowd after he won the Renegade Rumble to earn a title shot, eventually defeated accomplished veteran Mike Law to claim the championship. Guided by the infamous Tony Kincaid, who has steadily become one of the most powerful figures in the organization in the past year, the mammoth Beastman just recently returned to the United States after his second successful tour of Japan with the Big Japan Pro Wrestling group, competing in Korakuen Hall, the Madison Square Garden of Japanese professional wrestling.



“I’m excited for RWA’s anniversary show, I’m excited to watch Feelbad and the RWA fans have to watch AJ Alexander become the PA Regional Champion. When Beastman takes the RWA Heavyweight championship from Crash, I’m going to be excited to watch Feelbad cry when he realizes my beast and my business partner hold all the power,” said Kincaid when he was reached via phone.

The other bouts on the card feature talent from across the Pittsburgh spectrum, as one of RWA’s philosophies is to bring together the best talent from both inside and outside of the area. Champions from accomplished groups like Prospect Pro Wrestling and Ryse Wrestling, along with talent from Buffalo, Lexington, and Columbus will showcase their skills in the squared circle of the RWA.

Despite the milestone and the celebration of 16 years of the Renegade Wrestling Alliance, management already has a progressive look toward the future with its goals for the upcoming year.

“Our hope for 2025 is to continue to grow and provide a positive experience for the great fans of RWA, while finding new ways to evolve, improve, and create new ways to present the great sport of professional wrestling. This is something that RWA hopes to achieve in 2025 as I believe in and appreciate everyone that puts in the time to make RWA one the pinnacle organizations around,” concluded Quinn Magnum.

For more information about the RWA, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/WrestlingRWA

